Welcome To The Jungle hits theatres, here's what internet users saying about Akshay Kumar's comedy drama film

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vora, the film had already been in the news due to its star-studded cast and had generated immense buzz among fans.

Those who watched Welcome To The Jungle on its first day shared their views on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Let's find out how internet users are reacting to it.

Welcome To The Jungle X review

Initial reactions on X showed a mixed response from users. While some sections of the audience called it a "family entertainer", others found the first half of the film to be "average", though they praised Akshay Kumar's performance. One user wrote, "Average till now Some Jokes landed very well due to the cast & performances But still, some jokes Production value is very average #AkshayKumar & others are the ones holding the film well Let’s see in 2nd half (sic)."

Another wrote, "Clean Family Entertainer Much better than HF 5 and BB Pre Interval 10-15 Minute is Hilarious Akki as usual once again Shine in Comedy Genre 75 - 80 Cr weekend Loading (sic)."

One X user wrote, "#WelcomeToTheJungle khaa jaayegi #Alpha #Dhamal4 ko The audience is praising and whistling into theatres and leaving theatre with a big smile on their faces @akshaykumar has cooked biryani for us."

See more X reactions below:

What is the plot of Welcome To The Jungle?

The comedy adventure drama, Welcome To The Jungle, revolves around a wealthy billionaire who is trying to avoid paying income tax. He is advised by his financial managers to invest his black money into making what they believe will be the most guaranteed flop movie ever made.

A look at Welcome To The Jungle's star-studded cast

Welcome To The Jungle features over 30 well-known actors from the film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: Akshay Kumar leads a star-studded comedy that delivers big laughs and chaos