Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: Akshay Kumar leads a star-studded comedy that delivers big laughs and chaos

Movie Name: Welcome To The Jungle

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Director: Ahmed Khan

Genre: Comedy adventure

Bollywood's real "khiladi" is Akshay Kumar, and he has once again proven it. The superstar has taken on the responsibility of making the audience laugh once more, and he succeeds. Slightly different from comedy films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Welcome, Welcome to the Jungle will keep you laughing from start to finish. The film presents emotion and comedy in a very unique way. Its story and dialogue are what set it apart. In the very first scene of the film, a character says, "Welcome, welcome, welcome, meaning welcome three times. This is Welcome 3." For the next 164 minutes, the film's name is repeated again and again so that you do not forget it! Like its title, the film also has substance. Bhojpuri songs, the banter between every character, and scenes filled with patriotism, friendship and enmity will completely capture your mind and heart. The interval is even better than the climax, and it includes a surprise.

The new instalment of the popular Welcome franchise has returned to the big screen with Welcome to the Jungle. Ahmed Khan's comedy entertainer features Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krishna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The film features around 34 well-known actors, all of whom have done a very good job. Now all eyes are on Welcome to the Jungle. Is this film worth your time and money? Read on to find out.

Welcome To The Jungle: Story

The film begins with a wealthy businessman (Zakir Hussain) who is determined to incur losses to avoid an income tax raid. He decides to make a Rs 2,000 crore film with flop director Dev (Rajpal Yadav) and Das (Paresh Rawal), and casts flop actors like Rajeev (Akshay Kumar), who has left Bollywood and started working in Bhojpuri films. Majnu’s brother Romeo (Arshad Warsi) and Uday’s brother Yeda Anna (Suniel Shetty) also join the cast.

The shooting begins, and the story is set against an Indian Army backdrop. Due to a situation, the team has to go to a real village called Azaad Ganj near the border to complete the shoot. However, once they arrive, they discover that the villagers are under threat from a dangerous terrorist, Jatara (Jackie Shroff). In the climax, all these stars come face to face with a real terrorist, and what happens next is shown in the film. To find out, you will have to watch it in cinemas.

Welcome To The Jungle: Dialogues and screenplay

Welcome to the Jungle was written by the late Neeraj Vora, who was famous for writing entertaining films such as the Hera Pheri franchise, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The dialogues are written by Farhad Samji, and the film is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Vora's story and screenplay, along with Samji’s dialogues, have worked brilliantly for the film. The cast’s dialogue brings the story to life. The film starts a bit weak and feels boring for about 30 minutes, but later it picks up very well and becomes highly entertaining.

Some scenes will make you laugh out loud, and humour has also been added through one-liners based on social issues. The film also includes a “Munni” moment, but unlike Bajrangi Bhaijaan, here Munni gets lost in the jungle and reunites with her mother within a few minutes.

Welcome To The Jungle: Actors' performances

Welcome to the Jungle has a huge star cast. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role and, as always, brings a unique style to the film. He once again proves that no one can match him in comedy. He also tries to add humour to emotional scenes and succeeds to a large extent. His character delivers romantic, emotional, funny and action-packed scenes in a very impressive way.

After Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav impress the most with their performances. Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shreyas are given some excellent scenes and dialogues.

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindoo Dara Singh, Pankaj Dheer, Feroz Khan, Puneet Issar and Jackie Shroff also perform their roles very well and get enough screen time to win over the audience. However, the makers should have used Krishna and Kiku's characters better.

Speaking of the female leads, Farida Jalal and Raveena Tandon have the most important roles. Farida Jalal is outstanding in the film, with perfect comic timing. In the climax, one of her scenes will make you laugh so much that it will stay in your memory even after leaving the cinema. Raveena Tandon, meanwhile, effectively handles the emotional aspect of the film.

As "Badi Bee", Farida Jalal, and as “Murad Chacha”, Kiran Kumar display excellent comic timing and entertain in every scene. Together, they make the audience laugh a lot.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are decent in their roles, although Jacqueline’s character is slightly better. Lara Dutta is good in her cameo appearance, but does not make a significant impact.

Welcome To The Jungle: Music

The songs of Welcome to the Jungle are average. Apart from “Ghis-Ghis” and “Uncha Lamba Kad Forever”, none of the tracks leave a strong impact. Even though Disha tries her best in “Uncha Lamba Kad Forever”, the absence of Katrina Kaif is felt. The songs by Vikram Montrose, Anand Raj Anand and Talwinder are also not particularly impressive.

Welcome To The Jungle: Second half

The second half of Welcome to the Jungle begins okay, but after a short while, it becomes funny again and keeps you laughing. The climax is full of moments that will make you laugh a lot. The film also includes references to other movies.

Welcome To The Jungle: Direction

There are a few shortcomings in the direction. The director sometimes repeats certain scenes in different ways without much need. However, he has managed the large cast quite well, making the chaos feel fun rather than confusing.

The film is made on a big scale and focuses on humour, energy, and family entertainment throughout. Overall, the direction is fairly decent.

Welcome To The Jungle: The final verdict

Overall, Welcome to the Jungle is one of the better comedy films of the year so far. While watching it, you may laugh so much that you could end up with tears in your eyes and even stomach pain, but remember not to look for logic or reasoning. After watching Welcome to the Jungle, you will feel good. It is a fun-filled story packed with jokes, comedy and emotional moments. The film makes you laugh a lot, although the ending may feel slightly stretched.

3 out of 5 stars for Welcome to the Jungle.

(The movie has been reviewed by Himanshi Tiwari. She contributes for India TV Hindi. Here is her profile .)

Also Read: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh reveals Akshay Kumar shot Ghis Ghis Ghis song with 104 fever: 'Kept observing'

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