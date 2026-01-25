Disha Patani spotted with Punjabi singer Talwiinder again, days after Nupur Sanon’s wedding | Video Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder, who sparked dating rumours at Nupur Sanon's wedding, were spotted together again after attending Lollapalooza in Mumbai. Watch the video here.

Actress Disha Patani made headlines after being spotted with Punjabi singer Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception, sparking dating rumours. The duo was seen together again after attending the Lollapalooza concert in Mumbai.

A video shared by paparazzi account Manav Manglani quickly went viral online on Sunday night. In the video, singer Talwiinder is seen sitting inside a car with actress Disha Patani and their friends.

In the viral-video, some fans are seen taking pictures with the singer Talwiinder. As the car drives off, Disha can also be spotted sitting inside with her friends. Watch the video below:

Earlier, the duo were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. Media reports suggest that the man spotted with Disha Patani is Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, professionally known as Talwiinder,

So far, neither actress Disha Patani nor Talwiinder have commented on the viral videos or the dating rumours.

Disha Patani's upcoming work front

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial O'Romeo alongside a star-studded cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Deshpande. The film is slated to be released on February 13, 2026.

About Talwiinder

For the unversed, Talwiinder is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer. He is best known for his tracks like Wishes, Khayaal, Dhundhala, Nasha, and more.

Moreover, the Punjabi singer Talwiinder has collaborated with famous music personalities including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Karan Aujla, and many others. He's also worked on Bollywood tracks like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Galla) and Tu Meri Main Tera (Tenu Zyada Mohabbat).

Talking about his social media presence, the singer enjoys a strong following of 6.9 million on Instagram and 2.45 million subscribers on YouTube.

