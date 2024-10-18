Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday to star in Sankaran Nair's biopic | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The untitled film, starring Akshay, Madhavan and Ananya, will release next year.

Dharma Productions on Friday treated fans with the announcement of their much-awaited film based on C Sankaran Nair. The untitled film is touted to uncover the 'shocking cover-up of a massacre' that pushed India's top barrister. The film will star Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles and it is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the upcoming film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book named, The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

See the post:

Who was C Sankaran Nair?

Chettur Sankaran Nair was a lawyer and a statesman who served as the Advocate General of Madras from 1906 to 1908. He was also elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1897. Chettur Nair wrote Gandhi and Anarchy in 1922. The biopic on him was announced by Dharma in June 2021 and the production of the film began the next year in November. Some media reports suggest that the film will be titled Shankara.

Dharma's other upcoming projects

Dharma Productions' latest offering Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedanf Raina is currently running in cinemas. Apart from C Sankaran Nair's biopic, Dharma is also geared up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to release on April 18, 2025. Another project is an untitled project by Sandeep Modi, which is set to release on the occasion of Independence Day next year.

Also Read: Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Which film won the box office battle in first week?

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene drop romantic videos to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary | WATCH