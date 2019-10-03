Navratri Special: Akshay Kumar in red saree and big bindi impresses in Laxmmi Bomb first look

Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar in red saree and big bindi impresses in Laxmmi Bomb first look

Super talented Akshay Kumar is back with another thrilling movie Laxmmi Bomb. Ever since it has been announced that Akshay Kumar will be paying the lead in the film, his fans have been waiting to get his first look dressed as a woman. Looks like the actor has been looking into their requests which is why he has released his first look as Laxmmi from the film. As a Navratri treat, the actor shared the photo on social media and introduced himself.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb”

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

Dressed in a red saree with a big bindi on his forehead, Akshay Kumar looks beautiful as well as fierce in the look. His expressions say it out loud that he is not someone you would like to mess with. The actor can be seen standing with the idol of Goddess Durga. Akshay has stepped into the shoes of South Indian actor Raghava Lawrence who played the role in Tamil film. However, for teh Hindi version of teh film, Raghava will be directing it. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar plays teh role of a fearful man in laxmmi Bomb who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender. The film went on floors in April this year and teh makers have also released the first poster of teh film. It will hit teh screen son June 5, 2020.

