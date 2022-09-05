Actor Piya Pal gearing up for more substance-driven acting projects

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Piya Pal gearing up for more substance-driven projects

Isn’t it astonishing to know about all those individuals who not just step into their desired industries but rigorously work towards making the most of the opportunities to become their best versions? Well, there are tons of such talented beings who have stunned the world with their innate skills and talents in their respective industries and have gone ahead in creating a unique niche for them in more ways than one. Women, especially, have been making a prominent mark of theirs in their chosen niches and have turned heads and how. The entertainment sector is one that has seen an influx of too many such beautiful and creative souls.

Piya Pal, who stands as one such incredibly talented model and actor, is now looking forward to leading the entertainment niche from the front and bagging more substance-driven roles and projects in her career.

Speaking on the same, she says, "Today, the world of entertainment has a place for everyone, for every genuine talent from any part of the world, but actors should always seek roles that have something to offer to the audiences and something which they can take back home after enjoying a great performance, be it in theatres or on OTT platforms."

After modelling, this Indian talent now looking forward to taking up projects in acting that can help her spread her wings as a performer, entertainer, and artist. She suggests other budding talents as well, vying to make their mark in the field to stay mentally and physically strong and hone their skills to turn into versatile talents, to don any character in their projects with panache and finesse.

For gaining more valuable projects as an actor in the industry, Piya Pal is leaving no stone unturned in becoming her best version and learning and unlearning many things in acting to take out the best performances out of her as an artist.

