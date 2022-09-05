Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed Contestants List: Know all about 21 participants of Nagarjuna hosted show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGGBOSSTELUGUS6 Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed Contestants List: Nagarjuna is returning as the host for the much-loved reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. This time he brings 21 participants who have been locked inside the house. The show was launched on September 4 in a grand opening episode. Here's the list of all the participants that will be fighting for the title for 106 days.

Revanth

Revanth won many hearts after winning the singing reality show Indian Idol season 9.

Chalaki Chanti

If not most, he is definitely one of the known faces to be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Chalaki Chanti aka Vinay Mohan is known for his comedy roles.

Keerthi Keshav Bhat

A popular actress on Telugu and Kannada television, her most famous role was the Telugu show Manasichchi Chudu.

Sudeepa Raparthi

Sudeepa Raparthi has shared screen space with a number of popular Telugu actors like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Jagapathi Babu, Tarun and Uday Kiran among others. She is popular for her famous role as Pinky in the 2001 film Nuvvu Naku Nachav.

Neha Chowdary

Neha Chowdary is a VJ and sports presenter. She is also a trained gymnast and athlete.

Shaani Salmon

Shaani Salmon is a professional Kho Kho player. SS Rajamouli had roped in the popular celebrity for his 2004 Telugu film Sye.

Inaya Sulthana

Inaya Sulthana became an overnight sensation after a video of her dancing with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma went viral.

Geethu Royal

Galatta Geethu Royal will also be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Abhinaya Shree

Aa Ante Amalapuram fame Abhinaya Shree is the daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha. Her song from Allu Arjun’s film Arya is a very popular number.

Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni

After Varun and Vithika in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni are the second celeb couple to enter the BB house.

Baladitya

Baladitya has also appeared in Telugu films.

Sri Satya

Sri Satya is another popular name who starred opposite Ram Pothineni in Nenu Sailaja.

Arjun Kalyan

Arjun Kalyan has made a name by appearing in Telugu films and wen shows.

Srihan

A social media influencer and actor, he shot to fame with Software Bichhagadu -- short movies that were released on YouTube.

Vasanthi Krishnan

Vasanthi Krishnan who rose to fame with the Telugu film Wanted PanduGod will be seen giving a tough fight for the title.

Adi Reddy

Bigg Boss reviewer Adi Reddy will be seen coming to the foreground as he participates in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Rajsekhar

Model Rajsekhar has got the agenda right. He wants to gain audience's attention and what better platform for it than Bigg Boss?

Aarohi Rao

Aarohi Rao whose real name is Anjali is an anchor by profession.

RJ Surya

Known for his mimicry talent, Surya Narayana aka Surya has been a part of a number of reality shows.

Faima

Faima is popular for her role in the comedy show Jabardasth.

Who are you rooting for in this season?

Latest Entertainment News