There is so much to learn from Salman bhai: Aayush Sharma

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is currently in Hyderabad for 'Dabangg tour' along with his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan, said that it's a dream come true for him to share the stage with the latter.

New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2019 20:06 IST
Actor Aayush Sharma, who is currently in Hyderabad for 'Dabangg tour' along with his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan, said that it's a dream come true for him to share the stage with the latter.

Aayush took to Instagram stories and shared a few videos of his performance from Saturday night.

In one of the videos, he is seen shaking a leg with Salman and Prabhu Deva on the song "Aaj ki party" from the film "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

"Dream come true ... getting a chance to share the stage with bhai and Prabhu sir," Aayush captioned the video.

He even performed on his song "Chogada", which became a huge hit from his debut film "Loveyatri".

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Maniesh Paul are also in Hyedrabad for the tour.

Talking about his performance, Aayush said: "Performing in 'Dabangg' teaches you a lot because there are so many great artistes performing with you... You can learn so much from Salman bhai, Jacqueline and Sonakshi... They all are so good on stage. So experience on stage with them is something else."

On the film front, Aayush will be next seen in "Kwatha", which also features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. He plays an Army officer in the film.

