83 box office collection: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer sees huge drop

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' saw a huge fall in collections on its second Monday at the box office and continued with a downward trend. With theatres being shut in Delhi, '83' is facing losses. According to Box Office, "83 (Hindi) saw a huge fall in collections on its second Monday as it collected in the 1.75 crore nett range which is a 60-65% drop from the Friday." Released on 24 December, Kabir Khan directorial had managed a decent collection at the end of its first week but couldn't make it big. The film got the advantage of the Christmas holiday and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey getting postponed, which added considerably to BO.

"The second week business of the film looks to be heading towards the 25 crore nett mark and it could be that Pushpa (Hindi) has a better third week than the second week of 83 (Hindi). The only target now for the film is to see if it reaches the 100 crore nett mark although that will hardly make a difference to the final outcome. If we take all formats then the film will cross 100 crore nett but like that Pushpa has already crossed 200 crore nett," the BO report added. Pushpa Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film witnessing an extraordinary week

The film '83' narrates the story of the Indian cricket team's iconic win during the world cup in 1983. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. The star cast of the film 83 shot with the real world cup when they reenacted the victory scene. The film also has surprise elements for fans as it features actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Kapil Dev as well.

In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

