On Friendship Day 2026, a look at 7 films that celebrate friendship, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to ZNMD

New Delhi:

Over the years, Bollywood has given us several films that beautifully capture the essence of friendship. For the unversed, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, and this year, it is being celebrated on August 2, 2026.

This Friendship Day, if you are looking to watch some feel-good films about friends, then this article is for you. We have curated a list of seven films that celebrate friendship, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Films to watch on Friendship Day with your BFF

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The film follows three childhood friends, played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, who reunite for a road trip in Spain. It is available to stream on Apple TV.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

2. 3 Idiots

Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, 3 Idiots follows three friends during their college years and the challenges they face. It explores friendship, ambition and the pressure of the education system. You can watch it on Apple TV.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna play three close friends whose lives take different turns after college. Dil Chahta Hai follows their friendship, relationships and how they deal with the changes in their respective lives.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about four friends who reunite years after college. Their journey features friendship, love, dreams and how people change as they grow older. The superhit film can be streamed on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Chhichhore

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore follows a father who recalls his college days and his group of friends while helping his son through a difficult time. The film is available on JioHotstar.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav play three best friends navigating love, careers and relationships in Mumbai. The film explores modern friendships and the impact of social media on young people's lives. Viewers can watch it on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Madgaon Express

Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, Madgaon Express is another film that captures the essence of friendship beautifully. Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film is about three childhood friends who head to Goa for a fun trip, but a series of bad decisions turns their holiday into a chaotic adventure. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

Also Read:

Friendship Day 2025: 6 best friend duos of Bollywood