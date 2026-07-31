Sidharth Malhotra shares sweet birthday wish for Kiara Advani with an unseen candid picture

New Delhi:

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra wished his wife Kiara Advani on her birthday through an Instagram post on Friday by posting an candid picture of the actor having chocolate ice cream. The cute post immediately drew the attention of the fans who filled up the comment box with their birthday wishes.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter... even when she's stealing my ice cream."

See the post here:

A relationship that has grown away from the spotlight

Sidharth and Kiara first met while working on the 2021 film Shershaah. However, even though they did not confirm their romantic relationship in the public until now, their regular appearances in public and on social media made people suspect something about their relationship, which was eventually followed by their wedding in a small ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, in February 2023.

As opposed to most celebrities, this couple prefers not to show themselves to the world too much, preferring to reveal the moments of their private life only occasionally.

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, on 15 July 2025. The couple announced her birth through a joint Instagram post before revealing her name a few months later. According to the actors, Saraayah is derived from the Hebrew names Sarah and Saraya and means 'God's princess'. Since becoming parents, the couple have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, occasionally sharing milestones while maintaining her privacy.

Kiara and Sidharth's projects in the coming time

Speaking of professional matters, in the near future, Kiara will be seen in the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups by Geetu Mohandas featuring Yash. The multilingual film also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in The Vvaan, a fantasy folk thriller directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra. The film, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with Tamannaah Bhatia, draws on Indian folklore and mythology. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures, The Vvaan is slated to release in cinemas on 25 September 2026.

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