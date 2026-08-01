Why Ranveer Singh was the right fit for Hamza and Jaskirat, reveals Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande

New Delhi:

Months after Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of the year, co-producer Jyoti Deshpande has opened up about the casting process behind the action thriller. Speaking about Ranveer Singh's performance as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi, she said his ability to fully inhabit every role made him the obvious choice for the film.

Reflecting on her association with the actor, Jyoti said she has admired Ranveer's approach to acting since his early years in the industry. Having worked with him on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, she said one quality has remained consistent throughout his career.

Jyoti Deshpande on choosing Ranveer Singh

The co-producer said, "I have worked with Ranveer, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, when he was not this Ranveer. So I have worked with him when he was starting out. And I still believe those are some of my favourite films of Ranveer Singh. I find him an absolutely outstanding actor who gives it all. He transforms into a character."

She further added, "I love that about him. The fact that he is not Ranveer Singh in every film. When he has to become Bajirao, he becomes Bajirao. When he has to become Khilji, he becomes Khilji. When he has to become Gully Boy, he becomes Gully Boy. So he transforms. He doesn't play Ranveer Singh. I love that about him. Both Aditya and me felt that he would be a great choice."

Her comments offer a glimpse into the thinking behind the casting, with Jyoti saying it was Ranveer's willingness to disappear into a role, rather than carry his on-screen persona from one film to another, that convinced the makers.

Ranveer's performance became one of the film's talking points

Ranveer's portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi received a strong response after Dhurandhar released, with many viewers praising his physical transformation and the contrast between the two characters. His performance became one of the key talking points around the film, alongside its action sequences and scale.

More deets about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Released on December 5, 2025, the action thriller went on to enjoy a strong run at the box office, eventually crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide and emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

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