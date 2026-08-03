Kangana Ranaut denies viral 'like' on 'moti' woman post, takes swipe at fellow actress over her style

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has denied claims that she liked a controversial social media post referring to a 'moti (fat woman)' and questioning why she did not comment on the Jharkhand paper leak after speaking about the NEET paper leak protests.

Calling the screenshot fake, the actor said she has never supported body shaming.

Kangana Ranaut says viral 'like' is fake

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana clarified that the alleged 'like' did not come from her account. She said several fake stories were circulating online and insisted that the screenshot being shared on social media was fabricated.

The actor also stressed that she does not believe in body shaming. "I never body shame anyone," she wrote while responding to the controversy.

Takes a veiled dig at a fellow actress

While denying the viral claim, Kangana also appeared to target an unnamed actress in the same post. Without mentioning anyone, she criticised the actress's dressing style and public conduct, claiming she now "dresses and speaks like a pocket maar" and was "promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors".

Kangana went on to suggest that the way a person dresses often reflects how they feel in a relationship. She added that the actress had once dressed and spoken "so elegantly" but had changed over time. She also remarked that while everyone is entitled to their views, the actress could present herself better and jokingly offered to help with her styling if needed.

However, the Mandi MP refrained from taking any names this time.

Fresh post comes after Hrithik Roshan exchange

Kangana's clarification comes just days after her latest exchange with Bollywood actor and Hrithik Roshan brought their long-running feud back into the spotlight.

The actor had recently responded after Hrithik reacted to a social media post about their past controversy. Kangana urged him not to "add fuel to the fire" and instead speak out against those allegedly trolling and harassing her in his name.

The latest Instagram Story has once again sparked speculation online, with social media users trying to identify the actress Kangana appeared to be referring to. However, she did not name anyone in her post.

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