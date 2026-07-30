Did Ramayana trailer reveal Ranbir Kapoor's double role? Internet spots THIS detail

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated trailer of Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has taken the internet by storm since its release on July 30. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film franchise is set to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively. The trailer also offers glimpses of new characters, including Surpanakha, Kaikeyi, Manthara, Vidyutjihva, Maricha and Kaikasi, among others.

The trailer has left fans excited and curious, with Ranbir Kapoor receiving praise for his portrayal of Lord Rama. But there's another detail that caught viewers' attention, with many wondering if the actor is playing a double role. Read on to find out.

Did Ranbir Kapoor have a double role in Ramayana?

Yes, India TV has exclusively confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor has a double role in the film. He will also play Lord Parshuram. In the trailer, Lord Parshuram kneels before Lord Ram and offers him Sharanga, the celestial bow of Lord Vishnu. Eagle-eyed users noticed that Ranbir himself plays Parshuram in the scene. Take a look below:

(Image Source : YT: T-SERIES)Still featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the Ramayana Part 1 trailer.

How did the internet react to Ranbir Kapoor's double role?

Social media users have reacted to the scene in the Ramayana Part 1 trailer where Lord Parshuram gives his celestial bow, Sharanga, to Lord Rama, with many calling it "This scene will tweet." One X user wrote, "#RanbirKapoor will play Parshu Ram and Shri Ram avatar simultaneously! THEATRES WILL turn into temples! This scene will EAT!!! (sic)."

Another user praised the VFX showcased in the scene, adding, "The scene where Parshuram gives Lord Rama the Sharanga The VFX is Just Incredible!! (sic)."

For the unversed, according to Hindu mythology, Lord Parshuram is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, an immortal warrior sage and a master of weapons. He gave his celestial bow, Sharanga, to Lord Rama after confronting him on his way back from Sita's swayamvara.

Ramayana Part 1 trailer released

The Ramayana Part 1 trailer was released on Thursday, July 30, during Brahma Muhurat, an auspicious pre-dawn period in Hindu tradition. The 4-minute-9-second trailer has achieved a remarkable milestone within hours of its release, crossing 5 million views in just six hours. Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the screenplay of Ramayana is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor embodying Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as the role of Sita, alongside Kannada star Yash as the commanding Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman in a landmark East-West collaboration.

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