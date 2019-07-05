Latest Bollywood News July 5: Gauri Khan calls husband Shah Rukh Khan POSITIVE, Akshay Kumar's hilarious reply to Riteish Deshmukh's post

Latest Bollywood News July 5: Gauri Khan talks about all the things that come along being the wife of Bollywood's KING KHAN- Shah Rukh Khan. She tells, how greatful she feels to be Shah Rukh Khan's wife, as he is positive and everything around turns likewise. Akshay Kumar got inspired by the Hollywood action star, Jason Statham. He took up #BottleCapChallenge and posted a video on Instagram. Here's what Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar fun banter are all about. For more Bollywood updates, keep watching the space.

Can you guess who pays the bill when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani go for dinner dates?

Student of the Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff and Slow-Motion fame Disha Patani are often spotted together on dinner dates and casual outings. Though the couple never accepted to be in a relationship, their bond is no less than the soul mates. They both are rumoured to be in a relationship; however, both have maintained their calm and never speak on this sensitive issue. So, now wherever the couple dines, paps find their way. Tiger Shroff recently answered the toughest question! On being asked who pays the bill out of Disha Patani and him, Tiger Shroff had a convincing answer. Read here.

Gauri Khan is a proud wife, calls husband Shah Rukh Khan POSITIVE

Gauri Khan is a proud wife, calls husband Shah Rukh Khan POSITIVE: Interior designer Gauri Khan says there are only positives as far as being the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is concerned. She says he is a great father and husband. Gauri interacted with the media at the launch of a book titled "Gravittus Ratna", along with Amruta Fadnavis in Pune. Asked about the positive and negative effects she experiences in her professional career being Shah Rukh's wife, she said: "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives. Read here