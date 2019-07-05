Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film continues to stay afloat at the box office

Article 15, directed by Anubha Sinha, ever since its release, has been steady at the box office. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role has collected Rs. 31.16 crores till now and it seems that its collection would cross Rs 34 crores after the first week. The film still has a steady position at the box office and is only facing competition from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

On the first day, the film collected Rs 5.02 crore and moved on to Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 7.77 crore on Saturday and Sunday. On the weekdays it managed to earn Rs 3.97 crore, Rs 3.67 crore and Rs 3.48 crore on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Talking about the 7th day, the film is expected to earn Rs 3 crore on Thursday.

#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The film has become Ayushmann Khurrana’s second biggest opener after Badhaai Ho. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution and shows the reality of caste discrimination in our country. It also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Ayushmann, in an interview with IANS opened about the subject of the film and said, "We are getting really nice reviews for the film. I feel it's a very important and relevant film in today's time which should be watched by every citizen of this country."

