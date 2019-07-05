Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's fun banter on #BottleCapChallenge

Bollywood's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a video of #BottlecapChallenge. He asked his fans and friends to take up the challenge and share the video. Riteish Deshmukh reshared the same post and said it was him in the video wearing Akshay Kumar's mask! Then started their fun banter.

Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar is in full spin these days to try out new stunts and challenges. Known as the fittest actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is pro-fitness freak. Recently, he took to his Instagram account to take up the #BottleCapChallenge. Akshay Kumar got inspired by the Hollywood action hero Jason Statham and following his league he took up the challenge. He requested his fans and friends to take up the #BottleCapChallenge and share the videos with him. Akshay Kumar wrote, "

Seeing Akshay Kumar post, Riteish deshmukh came up with some innovative fun banter. He reshared and reposted Akshay Kumar's Instagram video claiming that it's him in the video performing the #BottleCapChallenge by wearing Akshay Kumar's mask. He Tweeted, "I couldn’t resist either!!!

That’s my #bottlecapchallange with an @akshaykumar mask... beware he may claim it’s him.... as a good friend I will allow him that much !!! My next challenge video is with a @iTIGERSHROFF mask..."

Now, everyone was wondering how Akshay Kumar is going to react on the same. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to give a hilarious reply to Riteish's fun trick. Akshay Kumar shared a gif as a reply to Riteish's post.

Well, this indeed was one of the most hilarious reaction.

Following the trend, many Bollywood actors took up the challenge and posted their videos on Instagram account. Tiger Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sushmita Sen, and many others followed the trend and shared their #BottleCapChallenge vidoes.

On the related note, Akshay Kumar and Ritesih Deshmukh were seen together in movies like Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Heyy Baby and even will be seen in Housefull 4.