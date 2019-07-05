After quitting Bollywood, is Zaira Wasim gearing up to enter Bigg Boss 13 house?

Dangal and Secret Superstar fame Zaira Wasim who managed to impress the audience with her short period in Bollywood, called it quits from the Bollywood industry. Zaira Wasim who gave religious reasons to leave the industry has been supported by many Bollywood actors however, there are some who are disliking her decision. Meanwhile, with all this happening, Zaira Wasim has filtered her Instagram account and deleted her pictures with the Bollywood actors and from her movies too. Zaira Wasim released a statement which focussed on her exit from the Bollywood. According to her, she damaged her relationship with Allah, as a result of which she wants to discontinue this profession.

Now, this Dangal actress has been in the news for her participation in Bigg Boss 13. According to the latest buzz, Zaira Wasim might participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Though there is no confirmation about the same, yet the buzz might prove it when the time comes. Also, there had been the buzz that Zaira Wasim did not exit the industry due to religious purpose, but her family forced her to take such step.

In fact, the rumours sprouted that Zaira Wasim's account was hacked and thus this prank statement was released. However, Zaira herself Tweeted that her account was not hacked, and she released the statement herself.

This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) July 1, 2019

"Remember Shilpa Shinde, who left acting after her show Bhabhiji got into controversy, had entered the house of Bigg Boss that she eventually won, and also got a great fan following after the show. Now similarly, Zaira Wasim has been approached for the show and she seemed to be interested to spend time in the controversial house," quotes a source close to the International Business Times, India.

Though Zaira Wasim was tried to reach on a similar note, no development at her end was noticed. She chose to stay quiet in the matter as a lot has already been happening on her name. Well, if Zaira Wasim participates in Bigg Boss 13, she will contradict her own reason to exit the industry.

The audience is eagerly waiting to welcome the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The makers of the show have introduced some changes in the script of the show as the TRP of Bigg Boss 12 witnessed a major decline. This season will only have the celebrity contestants and no commoner will enter the house. However, nothing is yet confirmed, not even the final list of contestants.