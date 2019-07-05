Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen swims in fun balls tub as she spends time with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and kids in Dubai- Watch video

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen always manages to stay in the limelight either for her brother's wedding or her workout videos with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, the news around Sushmita sen's break up with her boyfriend was buzzing. However, soon Sushmita's Instagram post with beau Rohman Shawl put a full stop to all the false news. Recently, Sushmita Sen shared a series of video, where she can be seen enjoying with her daughters Renne and Alisah along with boyfriend calling it perfect family time. Sushmita is in Dubai where she is swimming and jumping in the pool of fun balls to bring her inner kid, OUT.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Haven’t had this much fun in a while, Thank you Alisah for indulging us!!!#sharing #happiness #fun #familytime #playroom #home #dubai @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Not just this, Sushmita Sen along with her family took Akshay Kumar's #BottleCapChallenge. She posted videos on her Instagram account and turned this challenge into a family activity.

Sushmita Sen loves her family to the core and it is quite evident from her recent posts. Recently, her brother Rajeev Sen got married to television actress Charu Asopa. The entire family had a gala time at the wedding celebrations. Not just this, Sushmita ensures to spend quality time with her family. Lately, all four of them were spotted by the poolside and enjoying their swimming sessions with all the fun around.

A few days ago, Sushmita Sen for the first time revealed about her ill-health which made her mark her comeback to the social media world. She talks about her relationship with Rohman Shawl and opens her heart out to inspire people struggling in life.