Image Source : TWITTER Latest Bollywood News July 4: Saaho Psycho Saiyaan song first look, Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan an inspiration

The first single from Sujeeth’s upcoming Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’ is all set to release soon. Sharing the number’s title on social media, the production house revealed that the number will be named ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ and ‘Kadal Psycho’ in Tamil. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif spoke highly of her Bharat co-star and told Zoom, “Salman Khan is a fitness icon. It’s so inspiring to see him passionately follow his physical targets. And he takes his fitness training very seriously. It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”

Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani granted bail for involvement with gambling racket

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, who rose to fame for her iconic role in Maine Pyaar Kiya, alongside Salman Khan has been in news since yesterday. Her husband Himalaya Dasani had been arrested for charges in involvement with the gambling racket. However, he has been granted bail in the alleged gambling case. According to a tweet on the official handle of news agency ANI, Amboli police arrested Dasani in connection with gambling racket and he was later released on bail. Read here

Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan 'fitness icon' as she comments on his latest workout post

Bollywood actor and actresses have become quite aware of the importance of staying fit and well in shape. Katrina Kaif is one of the leading actresses who believe in staying fit. She is often seen working out and toning her body. So, is Salman Khan. Bharat actor, Salman Khan off late has been posting a lot of fitness-related videos on his social media account. He has become the true inspiration of people. In fact, Salman Khan recently revealed his plans of opening 300 gyms across India by 2020. Read here

Malaika Arora has THIS funny nickname for beau Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their vacations in New York. They have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media. Malaika Arora in her latest post has revealed that she has got a nickname for Arjun Kapoor which is quite funny. Read Full Story Here​

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor all set to burn the dance floor in Saaho Psycho Saiyaan Song. Check out first look

Baahubali star Prabhas, who will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho, will be matching steps with the actress in an upcoming song, Psycho Saiyaan, from the film. Prabhas took to Instagram to share the first look of the song. Read Full Story Here