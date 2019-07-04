Can you recognise THIS Megastar of Bollywood from Gulabo Sitabo?

Can you recognise THIS Megastar of Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan's looks in Gulabo Sitabo by Shoojit Sircar are absolutely unrecognizable. The actor was seen roaming freely around the city of Nawabs, Lucknow where the shoot of the movie took place. His makeover is a true definition of what actually a makeover should be like. Amitabh Bachchan was spotted roaming around the streets of Lucknow's Qaisarbagh, Baradari, and other areas, taking rickshaw yet escaping the queue of fans who generally follow him everywhere. We have often seen Amitabh Bachchan experimenting with his looks, however, this time, it is beyond our imagination.

Amitabh Bachchan roaming around the streets in Lucknow

Amitabh Bachchan's latest look for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo!

Gulabo Sitabo is an Indian family comedy-drama, set in Uttar Pradesh and focuses on the day to day struggle of a common man.

Can you recognise THIS Megastar of Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan's makeover in R. Balakrishanan's Paa was much talked about as it seemed totally unrealistic. The movie was based on a rare genetic condition known as progeria and placed emphasis on a father-son relationship. It featured the real father-son duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Now, with Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan has yet again mesmerized us with his looks. He will be seen in the movie with beard, spectacles, prosthetic nose, and those weird expressions.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together in Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan has yet again joined hands with Shoojit Sircar after the success of Piku which also starred Deepika Padukone. In Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushamann Khurrana has got the golden opportunity to share the screen space with Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan looked unrecognisable in his latest Gulabo Sitabo look

Amitabh Bachchan teased his fans a few days ago with his first look from Gulabo Sitabo. He took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE...From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??"

T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..

From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..

AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

His latest look in the movie is at par our imagination. No one can recognise that it's none other than the Megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar.