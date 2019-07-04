Can you recognise THIS Megastar of Bollywood from Gulabo Sitabo?

Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Amitabh Bachchan's latest look in Gulabo Sitabo is totally unrecognizable in the latest pictures. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also features Ayushmann Khurrana. 

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 13:09 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's looks in Gulabo Sitabo by Shoojit Sircar are absolutely unrecognizable. The actor was seen roaming freely around the city of Nawabs, Lucknow where the shoot of the movie took place. His makeover is a true definition of what actually a makeover should be like. Amitabh Bachchan was spotted roaming around the streets of Lucknow's Qaisarbagh, Baradari, and other areas, taking rickshaw yet escaping the queue of fans who generally follow him everywhere. We have often seen Amitabh Bachchan experimenting with his looks, however, this time, it is beyond our imagination.

Gulabo Sitabo is an Indian family comedy-drama, set in Uttar Pradesh and focuses on the day to day struggle of a common man. 

Amitabh Bachchan's makeover in R. Balakrishanan's Paa was much talked about as it seemed totally unrealistic. The movie was based on a rare genetic condition known as progeria and placed emphasis on a father-son relationship. It featured the real father-son duo,  Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Now, with Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan has yet again mesmerized us with his looks.  He will be seen in the movie with beard, spectacles, prosthetic nose, and those weird expressions. 

Amitabh Bachchan has yet again joined hands with Shoojit Sircar after the success of Piku which also starred Deepika Padukone. In Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushamann Khurrana has got the golden opportunity to share the screen space with Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan teased his fans a few days ago with his first look from Gulabo Sitabo. He took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE...From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??"

His latest look in the movie is at par our imagination. No one can recognise that it's none other than the Megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar. 

