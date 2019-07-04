Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor all set to burn the dance floor in Saaho Psycho Saiyaan Song. Check out first look

Baahubali star Prabhas, who will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho, will be matching steps with the actress in an upcoming song, Psycho Saiyaan, from the film. Prabhas took to Instagram to share the first look of the song.

Along with the pictures of his and Shraddha Kapoor's first look from the new song, the actor wrote, "Hey darlings... It’s time for the First Song of SAAHO... The teaser of "The Psycho Saiyaan" will be out soon.."

In the film, Shraddha will be seen essaying the role of a bold cop and fans are thrilled to witness her in a fierce avatar. Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will also be seen in never-before-seen avatars. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in ‘Saaho’. The film also marks her debut in the South Indian film industry.

Was wondering when would #Saaho promotions commence, since its release is barely a month away... Well, the first track - #PsychoSaiyaan - will be out soon... 15 Aug 2019 release. #15AugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/ZHutI6Xaub — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15, this year.

Shraddha will also be seen in Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput in dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. She also stars opposite Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer. Shraddha also has Baaghi 3 in her kitty.