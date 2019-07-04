Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
  Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 'seal the silly moments' with their adorable 'Mr and Mrs' picture

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ‘seal the silly moments’ with their adorable ‘Mr and Mrs’ picture

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 and ever since the couple has been giving relationship goals.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 11:00 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ‘seal the silly moments’ with their adorable ‘Mr and Mrs’ picture

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the best examples of Bollywood and cricket union. They have been giving us serious relationship goals from quite some time now. The internet is filled with adorable pictures of the two from holidays, parties or family functions. Yet again the duo took over the social media with their loved-up pictures that will make you fall in love over again.

The husband and wife shared a cute picture of themselves posing near a beautiful photo frame that had Mr and Mrs written on it. Virat shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Mr and Mrs.”

Mr and Mrs 💑❤

In another picture posted by the actress, the couple can be seen in casual avatar where Anushka was seen with her hand on Virat’s shoulder while the Indian skipper makes a silly face while looking at her. She captioned the picture as, "Seal the silly moments."

Seal the silly moments ❣️

Talking about work front, Virat is heading the Indian Cricket Team at the ongoing ICC World Cup. The team after defeating Bangladesh has finally entered the semi-finals. While Anushka, on the other hand, was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is these days busy with her work commitments and has still not announced her new project. The couple got married in December 2017.

