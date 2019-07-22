Image Source : TWITTER Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Satte Pe Satta remake?

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan have teamed up for the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satte (1982). While it is confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the male lead in Satte Pe Satte remake, the cast for the female lead has been making huge headlines. While it was recently suggested that Deepika Padukone would be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in the film, fresh reports claim otherwise. Hrithik is reportedly paired opposite Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film.

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. If speculations are true, then Satte Pe Satta remake will be their movie together.

A source close to BollywoodHungama revealed updated details of the development of the film. The source said, “Yes, the makers were considering many top A-list actresses for the role. Considering that it was Hrithik Roshan and also owing to the fact that they needed to fill in the shoes of Hema Maliniji, the makers had a tough choice to make. But eventually, they thought Katrina would fit the bill. In fact, Katrina is quite honored at the opportunity and she is also excited to play this interesting role".

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been impressing fans with his latest release Super 30 which also features actors such as Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh, and Aditya Srivastava among others. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which released this Eid. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is third installment of Golmaal director's cop universe.

