Friday, June 21, 2019
     
  Kabir Singh hits screens today; Twitter in awe of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's chemistry

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2019 11:10 IST
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's much-awaited film Kabir Singh has released today. The movie which is a Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else. Love stories are quite popular in India and have a mass appeal. Besides, the cult classic status of Arjun Reddy has already given mileage to Kabir Singh. All these factors are likely to help the movie generate impressive box office numbers.

Kabir Singh has already released in UAE and early Twitter reviews have poured in. Twitterati seems to be in love with Shahid Kapoor's character and measured performance. ''Brilliant performance by shahidkapoor.Kiara just lived in Preethi's character especially in that climax scene. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recreated same impact with his kickass direction and smart writing,'' wrote a user.

''Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on. The guy is just insanely talented !,'' tweeted another user.

Check out other early reactions on Twitter:

Special screening of Kabir Singh was held last night in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Check out pictures here

Kabir Singh is expected to mint around Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1, however, the main concern would be its length, trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com.

Talking about playing Kabir Singh, Shahid had earlier told PTI, "I think the character of Kabir in the film loves with full passion and when his heart breaks, he feels lost and becomes self-destructive. It is difficult to hate the girl but yes, I think he starts hating himself''. On the other hand, Kiara said that Kabir Singh is not a perfect love story. "There are some strengths in every person and so there are some weaknesses. None of us are perfect. We all have our good qualities and our bad qualities. But that doesn’t make us bad people. The characters of Kabir and Preeti as well, whatever they are going through in their life, it is the situation, the circumstances. It is not a perfect love story. I mean all of us have experienced love at some points of our life. But it is never so easy and so perfect and that is why the film is so relatable.

Top News

