Kabir Singh hits screens today; Twitter in awe of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's chemistry

Kabir Singh releases today

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's much-awaited film Kabir Singh has released today. The movie which is a Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else. Love stories are quite popular in India and have a mass appeal. Besides, the cult classic status of Arjun Reddy has already given mileage to Kabir Singh. All these factors are likely to help the movie generate impressive box office numbers.

Kabir Singh has already released in UAE and early Twitter reviews have poured in. Twitterati seems to be in love with Shahid Kapoor's character and measured performance. ''Brilliant performance by shahidkapoor.Kiara just lived in Preethi's character especially in that climax scene. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recreated same impact with his kickass direction and smart writing,'' wrote a user.

#Kabirsingh #KabirsinghMovie



Brilliant performance by shahidkapoor.Kiara just lived in Preethi's character especially in that climax scene. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recreated same impact with his kickass direction and smart writing. — Meganadh Sai Jasti (@Maggi99999) June 21, 2019

''Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on. The guy is just insanely talented !,'' tweeted another user.

Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on . They guy is just insanely talented ! — hope (@Zamalek_hope) June 20, 2019

Check out other early reactions on Twitter:

BREAKING NEWS : First Review #KabirSingh from UAE ! Best Romantic Movie of 2019 ! Full on engaging flick from start to end. @shahidkapoor gave Career Best Performance. @Advani_Kiara Stole the Show. MUST WATCH ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) June 20, 2019

Actually it is the first half which is going to be cult in coming years .@shahidkapoor as an actor excels and it will be not an exaggeration to say that he is better than @RanveerOfficial in terms of intense acting .Take a bow man .#KabirSingh — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is an epic love story with an extraordinary performance by @shahidkapoor I'm still recovering that powerful act by Shahid @Advani_Kiara is so good in the film her best performance by far too. Director #SandipReddyVanga hits the ball out of the park again 🙏 Must Watch — Manish Chaudhary (@Manishmaan92) June 20, 2019

Only @shahidkapoor This man can could've done This character #KabirSingh and his acting OMG 🙀 Kaminey, Haider, Jab we Met, Udta Punjab and Now Another Gem in a Crown 👑

No stars can justify his work. Great job — Gaurav Kumar (@garry37675) June 20, 2019

Special screening of Kabir Singh was held last night in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Check out pictures here

Kabir Singh is expected to mint around Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1, however, the main concern would be its length, trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com.

Kabir Singh

Talking about playing Kabir Singh, Shahid had earlier told PTI, "I think the character of Kabir in the film loves with full passion and when his heart breaks, he feels lost and becomes self-destructive. It is difficult to hate the girl but yes, I think he starts hating himself''. On the other hand, Kiara said that Kabir Singh is not a perfect love story. "There are some strengths in every person and so there are some weaknesses. None of us are perfect. We all have our good qualities and our bad qualities. But that doesn’t make us bad people. The characters of Kabir and Preeti as well, whatever they are going through in their life, it is the situation, the circumstances. It is not a perfect love story. I mean all of us have experienced love at some points of our life. But it is never so easy and so perfect and that is why the film is so relatable.

Kabir Singh Movie Review

Kabir Singh Trailer