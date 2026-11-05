Ramayana Part 1 is now in theatres; can Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film break the Diwali jinx?

With Ramayana Part 1 finally arriving in theatres, the big question is whether the film can live up to the enormous expectations surrounding it. Apart from its star cast and grand visuals, the Namit Malhotra-produced and Nitesh Tiwari-directed film is also carrying the weight of a massive box office opportunity. Can it open to a historic number? Will audiences turn up in large numbers across India? And can it find the same kind of response in international markets?

Trade analyst Akkshaye Rathi expects the film to open strongly at the domestic box office, with its first-day India gross potentially touching the Rs 100-crore mark. This, despite the fact that the film has arrived in the pre-Diwali period, which is not usually considered the strongest window for theatrical business. The worldwide opening, meanwhile, will depend on the number of screens the film gets and how well it performs in both traditional and newer international markets.

Can Ramayana break the Diwali box office jinx?

The last two Diwali windows, in 2024 and 2025, did not deliver particularly impressive box office numbers. But Ramayana could be a different story, believes Rathi. He feels the film's scale and ambition give it the potential to change the mood at the box office and push Indian cinema into a new league.

Talking about its commercial prospects, he told India TV, "But having said that, given the size, scale and ambition of the film, I'm reasonably sure, and I really hope that the producers and the people who are behind the film make a lot of money and manage to push the envelope forward for Indian cinema in terms of not just size, scale and storytelling, but also the potential revenues that it can earn from the world over."

One of the biggest advantages Ramayana has is the story itself. Unlike a new fictional world that audiences need time to connect with, this is an epic that most Indians have grown up hearing about. Rathi believes that familiarity and emotional connection could work strongly in the film's favour.

He said, "Well, given the kind of appeal that Ramayana as a story has and the fact that all of us Indians have grown up listening to the story of Ramayana from our parents, grandparents, the resonance with the story would be much higher than it can be for any other story. And every single Indian would want to cheer for a truly spectacular telling of the epic that is so deeply entrenched in our hearts, culture, history, tradition and, you know, way of life."

He hopes the film manages to bring audiences back to theatres in big numbers and gives the entire exhibition industry a reason to celebrate.

Is the star cast and scale the biggest draw, or is it the story?

There is no denying that Ramayana has a lot going for it on paper. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline the film, while its scale, visual effects and association with international talent have added to the curiosity around the project.

But Rathi feels audiences will ultimately come to watch the story. For him, the real strength of the film lies in how Nitesh Tiwari has brought the epic to life, with Namit Malhotra backing it on a scale that Indian cinema has rarely seen.

He said, "While the cast, scale, and VFX are going to global standards and being truly world-class is one thing, I still think that the biggest pull of the Ramayana is the storytelling of it. And that's where it is Namit Malhotra's Ramayana because of the size and scale it's been told at, which is, for the first time it's ever happened, happening in the history of India. Somewhere, the heart of the film is also Mr Nitesh Tiwari because it's the telling of the tale that really makes an impact."

According to him, the emotional connect is what can bring people to cinemas in the first place and encourage them to watch the film more than once. He added, "And that emotional connect that's built is what really gets audiences into theatres in big numbers and keeps them coming over and over again. So keeping my fingers crossed in hoping that the telling of the tale is truly magical and engaging for the audiences the world over."

Will Ramayana work better in North India or South India?

The North-South box office divide may be a talking point for many big releases, but Rathi does not think Ramayana should be looked at through that lens. He believes the story of Lord Rama has a strong cultural and religious connection across the country.

He pointed to the way festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali are celebrated in different parts of India. The response to the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, he said, was another example of how deeply the story resonates with people across regions.

Rathi said, "I think Prabhu Shri Ram is worshipped across the country. You know, Dussehra is as big a deal in, let's say, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, as Diwali is up in the north. Ram Navami is celebrated in a big way with the Pranpratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The nation's imagination was captured."

He added, "I'm very certain that across the country, with the kind of cast there is, the kind of people involved, the size, scale, the spectacle value and, importantly, the resonance of Prabhu Sri Ram's Katha with Indians across the world is what will really take it places. And not just in the North and South of India, but hopefully across the world with the diaspora markets and non traditional markets which will be exposed to Indian content which is so spectacular across the world."

For now, Ramayana has a lot riding on it. A strong opening could set the tone, but its long-term box office performance will depend on how audiences respond to the film.

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