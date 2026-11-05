Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana in Ramayana: From TV shows and web series to wife and family, all you need to know

Ravie Dubey has been making headlines for playing one of the most significant roles of his career, Lakshmana, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The mythological film hit theatres on November 5, 2026, amid considerable buzz. The actor portrays Lakshmana, the younger brother of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor.

While his latest film has brought him back into the limelight, Ravie has had a long journey in the entertainment industry. From his popular television shows and web series to his marriage to actress Sargun Mehta, here's all you need to know about him.

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana in Ramayana

Ravie's casting as Lakshmana marks an important milestone in his acting career. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, among others. The film is co-produced by Namit Malhotra's production banner Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

A look at Ravie Dubey's television journey

For the unversed, Ravie began his acting career with the television show Stree... Teri Kahaani, which aired on DD National. The show was produced by legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. He subsequently appeared in several television projects, including Doli Saja Ke and Ranbir Rano.

However, it was 12/24 Karol Bagh that brought him wider recognition. He later starred in the popular family drama Saas Bina Sasural, playing Tej Prakash Chaturvedi opposite Aishwarya Sakhuja.

His biggest television breakthrough came with Zee TV's Jamai Raja, in which he played Siddharth Khurana opposite Nia Sharma. The show helped establish him as one of the popular faces on television.

Who is Ravie Dubey's wife?

Ravie Dubey is married to actor Sargun Mehta. The two first met while working together on the television show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where they played an on-screen married couple. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and they began dating in 2009.

After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in December 2013. Sargun is a popular actress in the Punjabi film industry and has appeared in several successful films, including the Carry On Jatta franchise, Sarbala Ji, Qismat, and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh.

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