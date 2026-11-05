Big setback for Benjamin Netanyahu as Arab parties declare support for Eisenkot as Israel PM

Benjamin Netanyahu is staring at an ouster of his government after the Joint List, Israel's largest Arab political alliance, and the Ra’am party on Thursday endorsed former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, strengthening his chances of becoming the Prime Minister following the October 27 election.

President Isaac Herzog is holding consultations with political parties for a second day to determine whom to nominate to form the next government. Neither Netanyahu, a polarising right-wing leader who has guided Israel through three years of war, nor Eisenkot, who has pledged to restore national unity, secured an outright majority in the election.

Although the president has the authority to choose whom to task with forming the government, he traditionally appoints the candidate recommended by the largest number of lawmakers. The latest endorsements have strengthened Eisenkot’s position.

Arab Parties emerge as kingmaker

Arab-majority political lists secured a historic 19 seats in the election, potentially making them kingmakers if Eisenkot’s opposition bloc decides to work with them. However, it remains unclear whether the parties supporting him will ultimately join his coalition.

The Joint List, which won 11 seats, announced its decision in a statement, saying it would inform Herzog of its recommendation that Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government.

The Ra’am party, which secured eight seats, also endorsed Eisenkot.

With the backing, Eisenkot is looking at receiving recommendations from 67 lawmakers in the incoming Knesset, giving him a majority of the 120-member parliament.

Common aim: Key Netanyahu out of power

The Joint List said its three factions had unanimously agreed to support Eisenkot in response to public demands to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.

The alliance acknowledged that the opposition bloc had not yet demonstrated sufficient willingness to challenge Netanyahu’s political approach or address incitement against Arab citizens and efforts to undermine the legitimacy of their political participation.

It said recommending Eisenkot was important despite these concerns.

The Joint List also argued that its endorsement would widen the gap between Eisenkot and Netanyahu, increase the chances of replacing the outgoing government and reduce the possibility of a unity government that could keep Netanyahu in power.

A delegation from the Joint List was scheduled to present its recommendation to Herzog on Thursday afternoon.

What happens next?

After the Israeli president formally assigns a lawmaker the mandate to form a government, the nominee will have 28 days to complete the process. The president may grant an additional 14-day extension if necessary.

If the candidate fails to form a government within the stipulated period, Herzog can assign the task to another lawmaker.

Where Netanyahu stands after election results

Despite Eisenkot’s growing support, Netanyahu’s bloc, including United Torah Judaism, holds 53 seats in the new parliament, compared with 48 for Eisenkot’s bloc.

Arab-majority parties made historic gains amid widespread anger over Netanyahu’s hard-right government. Several ministers in the outgoing administration have faced criticism for their positions on Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Eisenkot could potentially form a government with the support of Arab parties, but such an arrangement could alienate some opposition lawmakers.

One potential obstacle is Avigdor Liberman, a former Netanyahu ally who has become a prominent critic of the prime minister. Despite opposing Netanyahu, Liberman shares the outgoing government’s hawkish views on Palestinians.

Netanyahu has repeatedly criticised the opposition over the possibility of forming an alliance with Arab lawmakers.

In a video recorded in the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, Netanyahu alleged that there were "serious suspicions" that foreign powers had financed the election campaign.

With inputs from AFP

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