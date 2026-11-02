How Shah Rukh Khan earned the title King Khan: From Baadshah to Bollywood royalty | Birthday Special

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his return to the big screen with King, scheduled to release in December 2026. The film marks his first theatrical release as a leading man since Dunki in 2023. And with his next film carrying a title that has been associated with him for years, it is a good time to look back at how Shah Rukh became King Khan.

The nickname has become almost inseparable from the actor. It is used by fans, the film industry and the media, and has stayed with him through different phases of his career. But there is an interesting story behind how the name became popular, and it goes back to his 1999 film Baadshah.

How Shah Rukh Khan got the title 'King Khan'

In 2024, music composer Anu Malik recalled how the title track Baadshah O Baadshah came together. Speaking about the film as it completed 25 years, Malik said he had hummed the tune to Shah Rukh during a flight, initially using different words. The actor liked the tune, and they eventually settled on the word Baadshah.

The song became closely associated with Shah Rukh, and Malik credited it with helping popularise the actor's nicknames, King Khan and Baadshah. There is no confirmed single moment or person responsible for giving him the title, but the song remains an important part of the story.

The box-office success and awards behind the title

Of course, a popular song alone cannot explain why the name King Khan has lasted for so long. Shah Rukh has spent more than three decades building a career that has seen him move between romance, drama, comedy and action. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Swades, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan and Jawan, he has repeatedly found ways to connect with audiences.

His commercial success has also played a major role. In 2023, Pathaan and Jawan both crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide collections, bringing him back to the centre of the box-office conversation after a gap in leading roles. He remains one of the highest-paid and most bankable stars in Indian cinema.

His awards cabinet tells its own story. Shah Rukh has won 15 Filmfare Awards, including several for Best Actor. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2005 for his contribution to Indian cinema. In 2025, he also won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan, sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail.

A fan following that has stayed loyal

Another reason the title has stuck is the relationship Shah Rukh shares with his fans. For years, admirers have gathered outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. His film releases have often turned into celebrations, with fans organising screenings, dancing outside theatres and travelling to see him.

That following is not limited to India. Shah Rukh has a substantial international fan base, particularly among audiences in the Indian diaspora. His popularity has also helped his films find viewers across markets beyond the Hindi-speaking belt. Few actors have managed to maintain that kind of connection with audiences across generations.

Salman Khan once called him the King of Bollywood

The title has also been acknowledged by his peers. In 2014, Salman Khan was asked about being called the new King of Bollywood. Referring to Shah Rukh, he said, "You can say whatever you want. But there is a king anyway." He added that he had no problem with SRK being called the King.

Shah Rukh, in turn, said he was thankful to anyone who thought of him that way. He has also spoken about preferring to be called a King rather than being limited to the title King of Romance, reflecting his wish to be recognised for the range of roles he has played.

Shah Rukh Khan returns with King in December

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in cinemas in December 2026. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, among others.

The project marks Shah Rukh's return to theatres after Dunki, which released in December 2023.

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