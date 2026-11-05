Congress suspends 200 office-bearers for skipping INDIA bloc's Delhi rally on SIR; BJP mocks

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday suspended 202 office-bearers across seven states for failing to attend the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1. According to sources, disciplinary action has been taken against office-bearers in Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi over the decision, claiming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has been considered "incompetent" by his own partymen who chose to boycott the gathering.

Nationwide suspensions

According to the reported figures, 49 office-bearers have been suspended in Gujarat, 26 in West Bengal, 11 in Uttar Pradesh (Central), 14 in Telangana, 10 in Haryana, 60 in Madhya Pradesh and 32 in Jharkhand.

The total number of suspended office-bearers across the seven states stands at 202. Those suspended include state Youth Congress vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries.

Sources said the office-bearers were asked to explain their alleged indifference towards the rally. However, their responses were reportedly found unsatisfactory, following which disciplinary action was taken.

(Image Source : PTI)Congress suspends 200 office-bearers

More state office-bearers may face action

Sources indicated that office-bearers from some other states could also face disciplinary action.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress said the action had been taken in compliance with directions issued by the national leadership of the Indian Youth Congress.

According to the statement, the absence of office-bearers from the ‘Vote Chori Virodhi Rally’, held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, was treated as a case of organisational indiscipline.

Taking the matter seriously, the organisation suspended the concerned office-bearers with immediate effect until further orders.

The Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress said the action was aimed at maintaining organisational discipline and ensuring compliance with the directives of the national leadership.

BJP slams Congress, Rahul over suspensions

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said, “Rahul Gandhi, even Youth Congress office-bearers from your own party consider you inept and incompetent, boycotting your failed rally. You are desperately trying to divert attention from suspending over 80 Youth Congress office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh and more than 50 across Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana for boycotting your rally.

"Your mock Parliament, mock debates and mock polls have become a laughing stock. If you want a serious debate, stop acting like a coward and running away abroad whenever the Prime Minister speaks in Parliament."

The INDIA bloc had organised a major rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against alleged vote theft. The rally was chaired by Rahul Gandhi and held at his initiative.

With inputs from ANI

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