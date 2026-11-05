Ramayana Part 1 box office collection: How much did Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film earn on Day 1?

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has opened its theatrical run with a strong box office collection. The film earned Rs 40.97 crore across 17,916 shows in India on its opening day, November 5. The figures are based on data available until 5 pm, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's collection is expected to change as more evening and night show figures come in.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 box office collection in India

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded an overall occupancy of 24.54% for its Hindi 3D shows on Day 1. The morning shows registered an occupancy of 22.77%, which increased to 26.31% during the afternoon shows. The occupancy figures for evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

Among the regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of Hindi 3D shows, with 1,146 screenings on the opening day. However, Kolkata led in terms of occupancy, recording 33% for Hindi 3D shows.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 collection: Language-wise breakdown

Ramayana was released in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film has also been released in English in overseas markets.

As per Sacnilk, the Hindi version contributed the highest share to the film's opening-day collection, earning Rs 29.28 crore. The Kannada version followed with Rs 5.19 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 4 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil version earned Rs 1.64 crore and the Malayalam version contributed Rs 86 lakh.

With the evening and night show figures still awaited, the film's first-day collection could see a further rise. The final numbers will offer a clearer picture of its opening-day performance at the Indian box office.

More about Ramayana Part 1

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, the film stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana. The film's supporting cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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