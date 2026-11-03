Salman Khan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan gets a cheeky reply from the 'Jawan King'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on November 2. Several stars extended their wishes to him, and Bollywood's Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan, also greeted the King in a special way. While thanking Salman Khan, Shah Rukh mentioned a comment by Salman on Koffee With Karan season 9.

Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan

Late on Monday night, Salman Khan shared a post on his Instagram story to wish Shah Rukh. He featured the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from the actor's upcoming film, King. The caption read: “Happy birthday, Shah Rukh. Hamesha Jawan raho The King. Yeh meri dua hai."

Shah Rukh replied, "Aapne kaha bina shirt ke acchi body hai sirf isliye mehnat ki. Love you bhai always."

(Image Source : SALMAN KHAN AND SHAH RUKH KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram stories

Where did this come from?

For the unversed, Salman Khan featured on Koffee With Karan season 9's first episode During the rapid fire round, Salman was asked who looks good shirtless. During this time, the Dabangg actor had said that Shah Rukh looks really good shirtless. Reminding of the same, SRK replied to Salman's birthday wish.

Notably, the first song from Shah Rukh's upcoming film, King, was released on his birthday. In the track Tu Mil Jaaye, the actor is seen shirtless, while romancing Deepika Padukone.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the song, with Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi on vocals. Ed Sheeran has contributed the English rap, while Kumaar has written the Hindi lyrics. The song has been choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Shah Rukh waved to fans from Mannat

After a few years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the balcony of Mannat on his birthday, greeting the hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his home to celebrate SRK Day on November 2. Shah Rukh and his family have temporarily moved out of Mannat while the house adds new floors. However, the actor made his way to the balcony late in the evening, much to the excitement of fans waiting outside.

Dressed in his signature white T-shirt, denim and a beanie, Shah Rukh waved to the crowd, greeted them with folded hands and bowed before them. He also struck his trademark open-arms pose as fans cheered and chanted his name. A crown-shaped King display lit up the backdrop. Videos of his birthday appearance have since circulated on social media.

When will King be released?

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film will also mark Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others.

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Did you know Deepika Padukone was five months pregnant during King song Tu Mil Jaaye shoot with SRK?