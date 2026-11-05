18 killed, including four children, in PoK's Rawalakot as protests over basic rights intensify

At least 18 people, including four children, were reportedly killed and dozens injured in Rawalakot, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, amid protests against the Pakistani government and security forces. Protesters alleged that Pakistani Rangers, Frontier Corps personnel and police used gunfire, drones and RPG-7 rockets against demonstrators demanding basic rights, affordable food and better education.

The unrest is part of a wider protest movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been mobilising people across the region since June. As demonstrations spread, reports from Rawalakot, around 41 kilometres from Muzaffarabad, said internet and telephone services had been suspended and electricity cut in parts of the area.

Security forces allegedly attacked protesters near Rawalakot bus terminal

Hundreds of people reportedly gathered near Rawalakot's bus terminal early in the morning. Protesters were moving towards a nearby square after offering prayers when Pakistani Rangers, Frontier Corps personnel and police allegedly opened fire.

According to accounts from the area, an RPG-7 rocket was fired at the gathering before the demonstration began, triggering panic. As people tried to flee, security personnel allegedly fired at them. Protesters also accused the forces of using drones and rocket launchers against homes, damaging buildings and setting fire to several areas.

The reported toll from the Rawalakot incident stood at 18 deaths, including four children, with dozens more injured. Residents and protest leaders have also claimed that more than 150 people have been killed in the wider crackdown.

JAAC leader showed rocket fragment and called for international action

JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmiri reportedly displayed the tail fin of an RPG-7 rocket on camera, saying it was evidence of an attack on protesters. He called on the United Nations and other major countries to speak out against what he described as the actions of General Asim Munir's forces.

Protesters alleged that Pakistani Rangers had targeted homes and fired at women and children. They also claimed that people carrying injured protesters to safety were shot at, while families were not given an opportunity to collect the bodies of those killed.

JAAC leader Sardar Aman said there was no question of reaching a compromise and that people would seek accountability from Asim Munir. Committee leaders said the government could no longer stop residents from raising their demands or sharing their accounts through social media and international channels.

Protests began over food prices and basic rights

The protest movement began in June after the Joint Awami Action Committee called for demonstrations over the cost of flour and other essential food items. Thousands of people took to the streets, demanding cheaper food, better education and basic rights.

The government reportedly responded by arresting JAAC leaders and banning the committee. Police also carried out baton charges, with hundreds of people arrested. The measures further fuelled anger, and demonstrations spread across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Protesters began raising slogans calling for freedom from Pakistan.

Clashes were subsequently reported in Muzaffarabad, followed by marches in other towns. In Rawalakot, protesters alleged that security forces used drones and rocket launchers during the latest crackdown, damaging homes and setting parts of the area on fire.

Internet, telephone and electricity services reportedly suspended

Internet services in Rawalakot were reportedly shut down, telephone networks stopped working and electricity was cut in parts of the area. The restrictions came as residents attempted to share accounts and images of the alleged attacks through social media.

JAAC leaders said the communication restrictions would not stop people from making their demands heard. Protesters appealed to countries around the world to speak out against Pakistan's actions.

The wider crackdown has also been accompanied by claims of hundreds of deaths, thousands of arrests and hundreds of people missing.

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