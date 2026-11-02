Did you know Deepika Padukone was five months pregnant during King song Tu Mil Jaaye shoot with SRK?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are back together on screen, and their first song from King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, has already caught fans' attention. The track marks another reunion for the popular on-screen pair, with viewers praising their chemistry and Deepika's appearance in particular.

But there is an interesting detail about the song's shoot. Deepika was reportedly five months pregnant with her daughter Dua when she filmed the track in Cape Town.

Deepika Padukone was pregnant during Tu Mil Jaaye shoot

After Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced the former's pregnancy, pictures and videos from Tu Mil Jaaye shoot had surfaced online. The visuals showed the actor filming for the track while expecting her first child. Now that Tu Mil Jaaye is out, fans can finally see the finished sequence and the outfits she wore for it.

Fans love SRK-Deepika's chemistry in King

Deepika has received considerable appreciation for her appearance in the song. Her expressions, screen presence and pairing with Shah Rukh have been among the talking points since its release. The two actors have previously delivered several memorable films together, and their reunion has added to the excitement around King.

The song's release has also prompted a wave of reactions on social media. Several fans have welcomed Deepika's return to the screen and praised her look in the track. Many have called her the Queen and expressed excitement about seeing her alongside Shah Rukh again.

One social media user wrote, "With King, the Queen is back and how! Just watched the first song and Deepika Padukone absolutely owns every frame. What a performance! She’s truly ending the year on a high!" Another fan commented, "Omg Deepika in King! The Queen has arrived and she’s already winning hearts. That screen presence, those expressions, the effortless charm. She totally ate and left no crumbs!"

A third reaction read, "Hayeeee! The King and his Queen are backkk! The chemistry, the romance, the magic… bas ab King ka intezaar hai!" Another user shared, "OMGGG the King and Queen! Deepika is looking gorgeous and her chemistry with SRK is just Year-end toh dhamakedaar hone wala hai!"

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

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