'Will take result in our stride': CM Bommai accepts BJP's defeat in Karnataka polls

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in Karnataka assembly elections 2023. With the trends suggesting a return of the Congress rule in the southern state, Bommai said the saffron party will analyse the reasons behind the people's verdict.

The Congress was striding forward with leads in 128 seats while the BJP was ahead in 67 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission trends, as votes were counted for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

With a much-needed victory in the crucial southern state, early celebrations broke out at the opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi. While BJP leaders, hoping to break a 38-year jinx of Karnataka not voting an incumbent to power, looked at a possible loss but waited till counting ended to analyse why and how.

Conceding the defeat, Bommai said, "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride."