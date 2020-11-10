Raghopur Assembly Election Result 2020: Tejashwi Yadav surges ahead in initial trends

Image Source : INDIA TV Raghopur Assembly Election Result 2020: Can BJP's Satish Yadav breach RJD fortress to upset Tejashwi Yadav?

Raghopur Election Result: RJD leader and jailed former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election from Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district. Tejashwi, also the opposition's CM face, aggressively tried to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government during this election.

Raghopur Election Result 2020: LATEST UPDATES

08:30: Tejashwi Yadav surges ahead from Raghopur seat

08:01: Counting of votes begins

The Vaishali district is known for being a stronghold of Lalu. The Raghopur seat belongs to his family. The seat is a Yadav-dominated constituency across river Ganga which Lalu Prasad had won in 1995, 2000, and his wife Rabri Devi in 2005. But the BJP managed to wrest the seat in the 2010 elections when Satish Kumar defeated Lalu's wife and former CM Rabri Devi. This time again, the BJP has retained its trust in Satish Kumar, hoping that the giant killer will be able to do a repeat of 2010.

Tejashwi and Satish Kumar are among 12 candidates in the fray from Raghopur seat this time. The Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fielded Rakesh Roshan to make the contest triangular.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,36,613 electorate in Raghopur assembly segment. While over 1.30 lakh Yadavs form the bulk of the voters, the constituency has a significant presence of upper caste Rajputs, whose electorate size is estimated at around 40,000 followed by Muslims 22,000 and Paswans 18,000.

