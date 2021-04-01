Mamata Banerjee will win Nandigram with huge margin, predicts Yashwant Sinha

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally.

Mamata Banerjee is winning with a huge margin in Nandigram and the opposition candidate is nowhere near her, predicted TMC leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday as voting for the second phase in West Bengal assembly elections 2021 concluded today.

"As per our information, Mamata Banerjee is winning with a huge margin (in Nandigram) and the opposition candidate is nowhere near her," Former Union Minister & TMC leader Yashwant Sinha said.

Earlier in the day, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Whatever you (Election Commission) try, BJP will not win. In Nandigram, 90% of the votes will to TMC."

However, speaking after the second phase polling concluded, Suvendu Adhikari said, "90% of the votes have gone to BJP (in Nandigram)."

