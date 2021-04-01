Mamata Banerjee cries cheating in Nandigram, raises questions over EC's 'silence'

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP workers threatened TMC voters in Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised questions over the Election Commission and accused it of working to help the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal where second phase voting was held on Thursday.

Mamata, who visited several polling booths in Nandigram, claimed that BJP influenced the voting by threatening TMC voters. The Trinamool Congress chief said that the Election Commission was overlooking 'cheating' being committed by the BJP.

"I am going to win in Nandigram, but I am worried about democracy. They are influencing voting using the central forces," Mamata said. "Whatever you (Election Commission) try, BJP will not win. In Nandigram, 90% of the votes will to TMC," she added.

"I am showing you 'V' for victory sign. I'm sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your goons who are heckling woman journalists in rallies. I can't reveal what I discussed with Observer and Governor, it's confidential. I haven't seen such a bad election," Mamata told reporters.

Later, her party TMC lodged a complaint with Election Commission alleging capturing of eight booths by BJP workers in Moyna constituency.

"BJP workers are attempting to take control of EVM and are rigging the booth. CRPF deployed at the booth is not taking any action," the complaint read.

Mamata's prime challenger in Nandigram BJP's Suvendu Adhikari rubbished the allegations levelled by the TMC. Adhikari claimed Banerjee is insulting the voters of

Nandigram.

"It has become her habit to insult people of Nandigram. Earlier, she was injured in an accident, she blamed the locals. The people of Nandigram will not forget this insult," he said.