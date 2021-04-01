Thursday, April 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly elections Phase 2 Polling LIVE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari casts his vote in Nandigram
Live now

Assembly elections Phase 2 Polling LIVE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari casts his vote in Nandigram

In Bengal, among many key contests, all eyes will be on high profile Nandigram constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her aide turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2021 8:48 IST
Assembly elections 2021: Second phase of polling for West Bengal, Assam to begin at 7 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly elections 2021: Second phase of polling for West Bengal, Assam to begin at 7 | LIVE

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 39 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Assam and 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal amid tight security. In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase. Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House. In West Bengal, more than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates as eyes are set on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. The Election Commission has declared all the 10,620 polling booths as sensitive and deployed around 651 companies of central forces, apart from the state police, to provide security. A total of 210 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in Paschim Medinipur, 199 in Purba Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura.

 

ALSO READ: BJP vs TMC war witnesses entry of Rohingya, 'demons' after Mamata's 'Shandilya gotra' remark 

Live updates :West Bengal, Assam Second Phase of Polling LIVE Updates:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 01, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Suvendu Adhikari casts his vote in Nandigram

    BJP leader and party's candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, casts his vote. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting against Adhikari.

  • Apr 01, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    TMC worker stabbed to death in Bengal's Keshpur, 7 arrested

    A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before polling started in the area, police said. Uttam Dolui, 48, was at a local club in Hariharpur in the district's Keshpur area along with a few others when around 10-15 people allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. He died on the way to a hospital in Midnapore.

  • Apr 01, 2021 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bengal: TMC, BJP contesting all 30 seats

    TMC and BJP are contesting all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively. The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Voting for the second phase of Assam Assembly Polls underway

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bengal: Polling begins at booth number 137 in Bankura

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Requesting all eligible voters to strengthen the festival of democracy: PM Modi

    "Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise," PM Modi tweets.

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM urges people of West Bengal to vote in record numbers

    "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweets.

     

     

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Second phase of voting for Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam begin

  • Apr 01, 2021 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Voting for second phase of Assam Assembly Polls to begin shortly

    Voting for second phase of Assam Assembly Polls to begin shortly. A total of 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase of polling in Assam. The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates.

     

  • Apr 01, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal: Preparations underway at polling station 76 in Nandigram constituency

  • Apr 01, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Assam polls 2021: Voters wait in a queue outside polling station in Hojai

  • Apr 01, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in South 24 Parganas

Top News

Latest News