'Goons from other states...', says Mamata after Suvendu's convoy attacked in Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari's car and IndiaTV team was attacked in Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused 'goons from other states' for the poll violence in Nandigram. She also called Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to complain against the violence urging him to control the situation in the state.

"Goons from other states creating ruckus here," Mamata told reporters in Nandigram after a tour of the several polling booths in the Assembly constituency.

The Trinamool Congress chief is pitted against protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP in the high-profile Nandigram constituency. The contest has become a battle of prestige for both the ruling TMC and BJP which is eyeing to script history by denying Mamata a third stint.

Clashes between BJP, TMC supporters

In the Boyal area in Nandigram, villagers alleged that BJP supporters stopped them from going to polling booths.

As soon as Banerjee reached Boyal, BJP supporters chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Supporters of the two parties then indulged in violence, as TMC leaders demanded re-polling in booth number 7. Soon, a heavy police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones at two places while visiting booths in the assembly constituency.

His motorcade was also gheraoed as TMC supporters shouted slogans against the BJP leader. Vehicles in the convoy were pelted with stones. IndiaTV reporter Pawan Nara was also injured in the stone pelting.

Security forces patrolling the area dispersed the mob, making way for Adhikari's convoy to move onwards.

"I am used to such protests by TMC goons. They are all followers of Mamata begum (Banerjee). Let them do whatever they want till the results are out on May 2," Adhikari told reporters.

(With Inputs from PTI)