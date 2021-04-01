Suvendu Adhikari convoy attacked in Nandigram allegedly by TMC workers, India TV reporter injured

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Suvendu Adhikari convoy attacked in Nandigram

The convoy of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in Nandigram. Adhikari is BJP's candidate from Nandigram.

Visuals show unidentified men pelting stones on Adhikari's car. The windshield of his vehicle was damaged. Adhikari, however, escaped unhurt. India TV crew was also attacked by the goons. India TV reporter Pawan Nara suffered injuries on his forehead.

Nandigram is one of the 30 seats where polling in the second phase of Assembly elections is currently underway.