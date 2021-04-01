Bengal has decided, Didi must go: PM Modi at Uluberia rally

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district.

As polling in the second phase of Bengal assembly elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the people of Bengal have decided that did must go. Addressing a poll rally in Bengal's Uluberia, PM Modi said people of Bengal have decided -- Didi must go. The people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. People can't wait any longer to save their future & identity. They are not just participating in polling, they are paving the way for a renaissance in Bengal.

Further taunting Bengal CM, PM Modi at Uluberia rally asked, "Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready."

However, responding after PM Modi said rumours are there that Didi is going to file nomination from another seat, TMC sources said, "the question of Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) fighting from any other seat does not arise. She is winning Nandigram comfortably."

Meanwhile, continuing speaking at the rally, PM Modi said, "sometimes Didi calls me a tourist, sometimes an outsider. Didi, you consider infiltrators as your own but call children of Bharat Mata as outsiders. Didi, stop distinguishing people & insulting the Constitution by labelling people as outsiders."

PM Modi also said that the BJP government is going to be formed in West Bengal as nobody can save Didi from peoples' anger.

