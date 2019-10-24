Kalyan East Constituency Result LIVE: Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of IND Vs Gopal Ramchandra Landge of Shiv Sena

Kalyan East Constituency Result: Narendra Baburao Pawar of BJP leads

Kalyan West Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. A part of Kalyan parliamentary constituency, the assembly constituency of Kalyan East is a part of Thane district, Maharashtra.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014:

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Kalyan East Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad won the seat by defeating Gopal Ramchandra Landge of Shiv Sena. Gaikwad bagged 36357 votes as against Mhatre's 35612 votes.

Voter turnout in Kalyan East constituency in 2014 was 45.22% with total 141397 votes cast.

Shiv Sena candidate Gopal Ramchandra Landge came distant second with 35612(25.19%) votes followed by BJP candidate Vishal Vishnu Pawshe.

In 2014, seat has been occupied by Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad, an Independent candidate since 2009.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results were scheduled on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

