Goa elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi set to launch poll campaign on Dec 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Congress leader is also scheduled to address a women's convention 'Priyadarshani' at the Costa ground, Aquem.

Highlights Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch the poll campaign in Goa on December 10

Congress leader is also scheduled to address a women's convention 'Priyadarshani'

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Priyanka Gandhi and held an hour-long meeting ahead of polls.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch the poll campaign in Goa on December 10 and will address a public meeting, said party sources on Thursday.

Sources have divulged details of Priyanka's itinerary which include a visit to Assolna where she will lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, interaction and lunch with tribal women at Morpirla in Quepem taluka, and interaction with 'Amchem Mollem' student activists at MCC hall, Margao.

The Congress leader is also scheduled to address a women's convention 'Priyadarshani' at the Costa ground, Aquem. An interaction with Mahila Congress office bearers and functionaries has also been planned. A convention of party workers of Mormugao has also been organised at Chicalim ground where prominent activists will be inducted into the party.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met Priyanka Gandhi and held an hour-long meeting in the national capital. After the meeting, Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Goa.

Notably, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro had quit Congress in September this year and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. In another jolt to the party ahead of Goa Assembly polls, party MLA and former chief minister Ravi Naik tendered his resignation from the state Assembly earlier this week.

Prior to Priyanka's visit, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Goa in October for campaigning for the polls. Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

(with ANI inputs)