'We won't take their garbage': Kejriwal on Congress MLAs wanting to join AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his party is not going to give membership to Punjab Congress MLAs who are eager to join his party.

"Many people in Congress are in touch with us but we don't want to take their garbage. If we start doing it then I challenge you that 25 Congress MLAs (in Punjab) would join us by evening. Their 25 MLAs & 2-3 MPs are in touch & want to join us," Kejriwal in Amritsar said.

Under the AAP's 'Mission Punjab', Kejriwal is expected to visit various places in the state in the next one month to rally support for the upcoming state election polls.

The AAP, founded in 2012, had emerged as the main opposition in Punjab in the last assembly election but party leaders had admitted that they were expecting the party to fare better.



Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in Punjab, 24-hour electricity supply and free treatment, medicines at government hospitals and said that Rs 1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women if voted to power in the assembly elections due early next year.

