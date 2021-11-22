'Beware of fake Kejriwal in Punjab': Delhi CM's veiled attack on Charanjit Channi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlights Delhi Chief Minister asks Punjab to beware from 'fake Kejriwal'

Kejriwal was speaking at an election rally in Punjab's Moga

In a veiled attack at Charanjit Channi, Kejriwal says Punjab CM copying his schemes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a veiled attack at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi saying a fake Kejriwal is roaming in the state who is repeating everything that he promises.

"In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in Moga.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's visited poll-bound Punjab as part of the party's 'Mission Punjab' tour.

The Chief Minister promised that Rs 1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women in Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls.

He said that women play a crucial role in ensuring sustainability in society and to empower women, AAP will provide financial assistance to them.

Earlier, the party held 'Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath' at all district headquarters of the state on November 20 in the wake of the Centre's announcement of repealing the farm laws.

The in-charges and volunteers of every district prayed for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

All volunteers of the AAP's Punjab unit participated in the celebrations, it added.

