Watch | Delhi CM Kejriwal along with AAP leaders take auto ride in Punjab

Image Source : ANI Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with party leader Bhagwant Mann, another AAP MLA leader on Monday took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab, and later had dinner at his (auto driver's) residence.

The Delhi Chief Minister earlier in the day had received a dinner invitation from an auto-driver while he was campaigning in Ludhiana.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering of auto and cab drivers in Ludhiana when he was invited for a meal by an auto-rickshaw driver.

Responding to the invite, Kejriwal said, "absolutely, tonight" and also asked could he bring along Harpal Singh Cheema also with him. | READ MORE

Prior to this, in Moga, Kejriwal alleged Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was copying his schemes but he is the only one who will fulfill them.

"In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in Moga. | READ MORE

