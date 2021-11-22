Kejriwal gets dinner invite from auto driver in Punjab. Here's how Delhi CM responded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlights CM Kejriwal gets dinner invite from an auto driver during election campaign in Punjab

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering of auto and cab drivers in Ludhiana

The auto driver said that he is a big fan of Arvind Kejriwal and wanted to invite him for a meal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday received a dinner invitation from an auto-wala (auto driver) when the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor was campaigning in Punjab.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a gathering of auto and cab drivers in Ludhiana, received a meal invite from an auto driver.

The auto driver told Kejriwal that he is a big fan of him and invited Delhi CM for a meal at his home.

Kejriwal responded 'absolutely, tonight' and further asked can he bring along Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema also. The auto-driver said yes.

During his campaign in the poll-bound state, Kejriwal promised to transfer Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman in Punjab if AAP is voted to power in the Assembly polls while he described CM Charanjit Singh Channi as "fake Kejriwal". | READ MORE

Kejriwal also accused the Punjab CM of imitating his agenda without implementing it. Without naming Channi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener said he has been watching for the past a few days that a "nakli Kejriwal" is roaming in Punjab.

"Whatever I promise in Punjab, he also announces the same thing after two days. He does not implement it because he is fake," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister, who started his two-day Punjab visit from Moga, also claimed that it is only he who can ensure zero electricity bill for people.

