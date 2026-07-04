UP Board 10th, 12th compartment, improvement exams dates 2026 announced; details here

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has announced the dates for High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) compartment/ improvement exams. Both the High School and Intermediate compartment exams is scheduled to be held on July 28.

The High School, Class 10 compartment/ improvement exams is scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while intermediate, Class 12 improvement/ compartment exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The UPMSP has also released the dates for Class 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement practical examinations and internal assessment tests. The Class 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement practical exams are scheduled to be held on July 16 and July 17. 2026. Students should contact the principal or District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) office to appear for the practical exams.

UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2026: How to download at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2026 will be available for download at upmsp.edu.in. The hall ticket will be released three to four days before the exam, by July 24. The candidates can check and download UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF on the official portal - upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th and 12th admit card PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in and click on UPMSP 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPMSP 10th and 12th admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th and 12th compartment exam hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as required login credentials

UPMSP 10th and 12th compartment exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th compartment exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPMSP 10th and 12th exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPMSP admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPMSP exam to begin at 8:30 am, the candidates need to report by 8 am and for the 2 pm shift, the candidates need to report by 1:30 pm.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPMSP 10th and 12th exams 2026, please visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

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