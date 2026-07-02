CBSE 12th supplementary exam date 2026 announced; check details

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 supplementary exam on July 28. The board has started the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for 12th supplementary exam 2026, the schools need to complete the application process through the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal available on the official CBSE website. The last date to apply for CBSE 12th supplementary exam is July 8.

Who can appear?

Students who received a Compartment in the Class 12 board exam 2026

Students who passed the examination but wish to improve their marks in subjects permitted by CBSE

Students who passed after replacement of subjects in the main exam can apply for improvement of performance.

CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026

CBSE 12th supplementary admit card will be out three to four days prior to the supplementary exam. CBSE 12th supplementary hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

To download CBSE 12th supplementary hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in and click on Class 12 supplementary hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CBSE 12th supplementary hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026: Instructions to be followed

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate

The duration for each examination is also mentioned on the date sheet & also in the admit card

15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper

Parents will also visit the Board's website and remain in touch with the schools of their ward so that they are aware of the latest updates by the CBSE so that they can guide their ward.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time by visiting its official website.

CBSE 12th result 2026

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 was announced on May 13, the overall pass percentage touched 85.20 per cent. CBSE has also announced the revaluation result of 99.7 per cent of the candidates applied for verification of marks.

CBSE 10th second board exam result date 2026

The CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 will be announced soon, the students can check and download Class 10 scorecard on the cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

The minimum passing marks to clear Class 10 second board exam is 33 per cent. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and subject-wise to clear Class 10 exam. The minimum pass marks required to clear Theory and practical exam is 33 per cent.

For details on CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam. please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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